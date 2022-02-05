Kate Hudson celebrates stepdad Kurt Russell with wonderful message for fans Oliver Hudson shared a silly video but it was sister Kate that had fans laughing

Oliver Hudson shared a brilliant new video of his mom Goldie Hawn and step dad Kurt Russell - but it was sister Kate Hudson's comment that had fans laughing.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom

Goldie and Kurt were just two ordinary parents in the video which saw the acting legends caught on camera sitting in the backseat of the car silently reading and enjoying some self care time. The Cleaning Lady actor, 45, posted the video on Instagram Friday and referenced the silence in the backseat, joking: "No words…."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson shared a brilliant new video of his mom Goldie Hawn and step dad Kurt Russell

However, one comment caught Kate's eye, as a fan shared: "Kurt’s blow out is legendary."

In response, Kate quipped: "Blow out?! #hewokeuplikethat."

MORE: Oliver Hudson talks major family change he made that impacted his children

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

"Just a dude with a couple of legends riding in his back seat," commented one fan as another shared: "Haha….I love how they don’t even know you are filming them lol."

Kate and Oliver are often commenting on each other's posts and this week it was Oliver's look that came under fire from Kate.

Kate's comment was liked by fans

The actor documented on Instagram "the woes of school drop-off" and as the star lamented to his Instagram followers about the trials and tribulations of dropping off and picking his kids up from school, he shielded himself from the sun with a pair of sunglasses that his famous sister deemed very questionable.

"These glasses on you made me throw up in my mouth a little…" commented the Fabletics founder, as hundreds of fans replied in agreement, laughing about Kate's blunt remark to her brother.

Oliver has three kids with his wife Erin Bartlett; Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, eight. The couple married in 2006.

Goldie is incredibly close to son Oliver

Oliver and Erin recently moved into his parents' Los Angeles home, and he shared that mom Goldie has even taken to cooking them breakfast.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now," he said on E!'s Daily Pop.

He added: "It's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually - there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox