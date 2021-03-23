10 of the best pet corners seen on Instagram Taking dog beds to a whole new level!

The coronavirus pandemic and its associated lockdowns have seen a considerable increase in home DIY projects, as well as an increase in people welcoming new pets into their family. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that dog bedrooms and pet corners are on the rise. Animed Direct has analysed the very best pet interiors on Instagram - and here are their top 10 dog havens to leave you (and your pooch) feeling inspired…

MORE: 11 mind-blowing bathroom makeovers

1. A small and stylish dog den

Hugo has a cosy cubbyhole set-up complete with funky wall and paw-fect planter. We love it!

Image: @no.10_on_the_avenue

2. An artistic dog room

Rusty has been afforded the luxury of his very own room complete with door sign, artwork and chaise longue.

Image: @rusty_thecavapoo

3. A hallway haven for pets

Comfort is an art taken seriously by this pet owner who has an array of cushions for their beloved pooch.

Image: @clairebellastudio

4. A converted pup cupboard

Taco’s under-the-stairs den has everything he needs for chill time through to play time - and it looks oh-so cosy.

Image: @stourbridgehome

5. A designer dog room

Embracing doggie pampering with a personalised pet shower, we adore this space with dog-inspired wallpaper and cute cupboard handles.

Image: @artisansignaturehomes

SEE: 7 of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram

MORE: 15 photos of the royals' sweetest and funniest moments with animals

6. A chic pet corner

From the super-stylish walls to the secret drawer housing dog bowls, we admire every inch of this incredible dog room.

Image: @interiorstyleltd

7. A totally trendy pet room

A space like this is bound to get tails wagging, with a hefty treats jar, comfy bed and the cutest wallpaper we ever did see.

Image: @stoneledgeproperties

8. A five-star dog area

The type of bed an A-list pet would snooze on, and a gallery wall worthy of a penthouse… this doggie area is total goals!

Image: @murphymaudeinteriors

9. A doggie nursery

We know who’s boss in this household! Harrison has a vast room with his own bespoke wall art as well as a nursery-style bed.

Image: @harrythegoodestgoodboy

10. A pooch pamper room

This laundry room doubles as a pet parlour and it takes being well-groomed to a whole new level.

Image: @wellborncabinet

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.