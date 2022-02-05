Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines shares adorable family video that has fans saying the same thing Joanna Gaines shared video of her youngest son

Magnolia star Joanna Gaines has shared an adorable family video that had fans all calling her youngest son the spitting image of her husband Chip.

"Snow days at the farm are the best days," Joanna captioned the video that saw three-year-old Crew wrapped up warm against the snowstorm that has hit Texas walking into their farmhouse. As he entered the kitchen, he sat in a rocking chair and gave a big sigh.

WATCH: Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines shares adorable family video that has fans saying the same thing

"What a sweet precious moment. thanks for sharing with us," wrote one fan as another shared: "I know it’s Crew, but I envisioned Chip during this entire snippet. He’s definitely Chip’s personality and TWIN."

"What a precious little video and a reminder to take in the simple moments," added a follower as others called it "adorable" and one joked: "He is too much with his little sigh when he sits down in the chair."

The pair have five children, Drake, 17, 15-year-old Ella, 13-year-old son Duke, Emmie, 11, and three-year-old Crew.

Their home is situated on 40 stunning acres and was originally built in 1895. They spent 18 months flopping the property, turning it from a two-bedroom house into a home with gorgeous old-country charm and big enough for all seven members of the family.

Chip and Joanna launched their first shop 19 years ago

Chip and Joanna call Crawford, Texas - just a few miles outside of Waco - home, and after becoming the stars of the hit TV show Fixer Upper recently launched their own channel, Magnolia Network, with Discovery to replace the DIY Network.

As well as home-flipping shows, it also features Maine Cabin Masters, Mind For Design, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation.

The pair have also transformed the Texas city by launching hugely popular businesses Magnolia Home, Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co, The Little Shop on Bosque, The Shops at the Silos, and the restaurant Magnolia Table.

