12 man cave gift ideas to give his space an upgrade this Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and I think we can all agree some men can be notoriously difficult to buy for. That being said, following years of lockdowns, man caves have never been more popular and there's no better time to give his space a serious upgrade.

RELATED: 41 best Valentine's gift ideas for him: Funny, unique & thoughtful presents he'll love

MORE: 16 long distance relationship gifts to send this Valentine's Day

Whether it's actually his home office or he's lucky enough to have a room purely for relaxing David Beckham and Joe Swash style, we've found all of the best man cave gift ideas to treat him to.

From cool gadgets to sentimental gifts and luxurious home touches, here's everything you can order now for him to unwrap in time for Valentine's Day.

Smoke & Musk candle, £50, MADE

Forget the stereotypes and make sure his man cave smells amazing with this three-wick soy candle inspired by the great outdoors. Hand-poured in East London, it has notes of green balsam fir, wood smoke and patchouli.

Personalised retro photo holiday print, £35, NotOnTheHighStreet

Send off one of your favourite photo memories to receive a made-to-order personalised retro print, inspired by vintage travel guides.

Eat, Drink, Nap - Soho House, £20.99, Amazon

No man cave is complete with a coffee table book or two. Start his collection with Eat, Drink, Nap by Soho House. The illustrated book contains everything from recipes to interior design advice.

Borough Wharf Exeter serving cart, £134.99, Wayfair

Every man cave needs a bar cart and this one has a rustic design featuring three shelves plus bottle and glass holders.

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, £36.99, Amazon

And what's a bar cart without some of his favourite spirits? You can't go wrong with Monkey 47 gin.

MORE: Valentine’s Day lingerie sets: 20 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself to

White LED lamp Bluetooth wireless charger, £70, NotOnTheHighStreet

Not just a cool simplistic design, this LED touch lamp is also a speaker and a wireless charging point for his phone.

Personalised beer bottle collector wall art, £19.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Beer fans will love this wall art where they can collect and show off their favourite caps. It can be personalised with your own text and dates.

Seletti graphic-print woven and cotton-blend rug, £1,100, Selfridges

If punk is his vibe, this graphic-print rug by Seletti is the perfect addition to his space.

Levitating plant pot, £99.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

This levitating plant pot uses electromagnetic technology to slowly rotate while suspended. It not only looks impressive, it means his plants will get sunlight from all angles. Genius.

Spotify Music song/album personalised playlist candle, £19.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Whether it's your song or just a playlist you know he'll love, this candle can be customised with a QR code which links up to his Spotify.

COSTWAY folding football table, £84.95, Amazon

If he can't fit a pool table in his man cave, this is the next best thing. It's suitable to play with his friends or the kids.

PRINTWORKS Classic Chess, £37, Arket

No man cave is complete without a chess set. Delivered in a gift box, treat him to this one by stylish Scandi brand PRINTWORKS.

MORE: 11 funny Valentine’s Day gifts under £20 to make your other half laugh

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.