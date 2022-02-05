Matthew Moore
Jamie Oliver stunned his fans as he shared a family photo mark a special occasion and no one could believe their eyes
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools had a big reason to celebrate on Saturday as Jools' mum marked her 80th birthday!
To commemorate the event, Jamie shared a photo of the mother and daughter, alongside her sister and a family friend, but fans couldn't believe their eyes after they read Jamie's caption. The celebrity chef wrote: "Happy 80th birthday to my amazing mother-in-law Mrs Norton have a wonderful day surrounded by all your family we love you very much happy birthday!"
But when his followers looked at the photo, they were certain that no one that age was in the black-and-white image.
One puzzled person said: "I don't see anyone on this picture who could be 80… congrats!" and a second penned: "I'm sorry - is someone 80 in this photo?!"
Another perplexed follower added: "Who's 80 on this photo?? I had to take my glasses off to have a closer look too!!!" and a fourth commented: "Happy birthday! Hope I look as glamorous as she does when I turn 80!"
And for anyone who needs help, Jools' glamorous mum is the lady second from the left in the snap.
Jamie's photo left fans shocked
Jools also posted a heartfelt message to her mum on her milestone birthday, as she praised her "best friend" and revealed how the 80-year-old had served as an inspiration throughout her life.
"My love of fashion and clothes came from you amongst all the other things I have learned and will continue to learn from you and especially being a brilliant mum," she said in a lengthy caption.
Jamie has a large family, and he delighted fans earlier in the week as she shared an adorable photo of their pet dog, Conker.
The star is part of a large family
"Good morning from Conker x x," he simply remarked alongside a candid black-and-white snapshot.
The heartwarming post was inundated with lovely comments, with one writing: "Beautiful eyes x good morning [heart emoji]." Another remarked: "What a beautiful dog, love the name." One other person stated: "He's beautiful."
Another joked: "They say that a dog and his owner resemble each other after a while. But with you and Conker it's different… he looks like the 'dog-version' of you, Jamie!"
