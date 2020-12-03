What is Today show host Hoda Kotb's net worth? The mother-of-two co-hosts the Today show with Savannah Guthrie

Today show host Hoda Kotb is one of the most popular TV presenters in the US.

Renowned for her positive attitude, the mother-of-two has interviewed everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian, and has a legion of fans who have been following her courageous cancer battle and more recently, journey to motherhood.

Hoda is one of the main co-hosts on the Today show, along with Savannah Guthrie. She also presents the fourth hour of the NBC News show, Today with Hoda & Jenna, with Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda has also written books and has her own show, The Hoda Show, on SiriusXM, where she interviews celebrity guests and reflects on her family and current affairs. But how much is the down-to-earth star worth? We find out…

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with daughters Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine

What is Today show host Hoda Kotb's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth has reported that Hoda's net worth is $30 million. When Hoda replaced Matt Lauer as co-host for Today in 2018, she signed a new contract with a salary that, according to the site, was between $8 million and $10 million per year.

When Hoda joined, there were comparisons between Hoda and Matt's salaries – as the latter was said to have been making $20 million per year before he was fired.

Today show host Hoda Kotb is one of the main presenters on the NBC News show

However, NBC News told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that this wasn't a fair comparison, because Matt had worked at Today for 20 years, in contrast to Hoda's ten years at the time she replaced him.

Hoda herself has spoken out about her salary, telling People in 2018: "I think the whole money thing, for me, I've always been sort of – I know it sounds ridiculous that I'm going to say this, but I really have done jobs I like for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on payday.

"Like, I didn't want that to be the happy day. I wanted to feel good. So no, I'm not making Matt Lauer money. Not even close."

Hoda Kotb's adoption journey

Hoda is a doting mum to two daughters, Hayley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one. The star has been very open about her journey to motherhood and the adoption process.

Hoda celebrated her birthday with her family, including daughters Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine

Hoda became a mum at 52, and has opened up about why the timing was right for her. In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, she said: "That wisdom, patience, stuff we've learned along the way – I'm a better parent now than I ever would have been."

The star also recalled how she had asked fiancé Joel Schiffman, who is already a dad to a grownup daughter, what his thoughts were on her hopes to adopt, and was worried about what he would say.

Hoda's children and fiancé Joel Schiffman

"I told him, 'If you need a minute to think about it'… but, he said 'I don't need a minute.'"

"When someone's happiness is more important, that's love. I found the guy," she said.

Hoda Kotb's wedding to Joel Schiffman

Hoda is engaged to Joel, who proposed to her during a beach holiday in 2019. The pair were due to get married in the summer at an undisclosed location abroad, but they have had to postpone it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoda and Joel have had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic

Where does Hoda Kotb and her family live?

Hoda and her family live in a waterfront home in Long Island, where they have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic. The property boasts beautiful views and a swimming pool, as well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

They also have an apartment in Upper Manhattan, where Hoda stays at during the week so that she can commute easily to work.

Hoda Kotb's celebrity friends

Hoda Kotb is popular with many famous faces, including former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and Jennifer Lopez - who she recently surprised on her birthday with a bunch of flowers - and even Dolly Parton.

The country singer sang a personalised song in honour of Hoda on her birthday at the beginning of August, which the star reposted on Twitter, alongside the caption: "Omg omg omg. Thank you @DollyParton."

Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton also has a sweet relationship with Hoda, and has appeared on the Today show several times.

Blake sent birthday wishes to the TV presenter, writing on Twitter:" Hey @hodakotb my mom just informed me that it's your birthday!!! So happy birthday from both of us."

