Jennifer Lopez just carried Duchess Kate's handbag of choice – and you can have it too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Lopez appeared to take some style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge after she was spotted carrying Kate's handbag of choice.

MORE: Crown Princess Mary stuns in sequin gown Duchess Kate will love

The Jenny from the Block singer was snapped leaving The View restaurant in New York City on Friday with the perfect piece of arm candy that is loved by Kate. Matching her bag to her stunning green and yellow outfit, JLo accessorised with Aspinal of London's 'Midi Mayfair' bag in evergreen patent croc.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares insight into rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of the British brand and has been spotted on several occasions with the compact Mayfair bag – in fact, she loves it so much she has it in black and ivory.

The gorgeous bag – which comes in a variety of colours including red, lilac and yellow – is "hand-crafted from full-grain leather" and features Aspinal's recognisable signature shield lock, which opens to unveil a "luxurious grosgrain lining with a central zipped compartment and open pockets to either side".

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

MORE: Jennifer Lopez teases Hoda Kotb about Joel Schiffman split live on Today show

The bag can be worn in different ways, either by carrying the top handle or worn across the body using the detachable chain strap.

Jennifer carried the 'Midi Mayfair Bag' in Evergreen Patent Croc

Kate has been spotted carrying one of her timeless Aspinal bags on multiple occasions, including a visit to the Royal Opera House and City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square in 2020.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £595/$850, Aspinal of London

She also accessorised a purple dress with the nude version during an outing to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in 2018.

Kate owns multiple versions of the classic Mayfair bag

Known for its timelessly chic selection of handbags, wallets, and luxury leather goods, Aspinal of London creates stylish accessories to last a lifetime. In addition to its roster of royal fans including Duchess Kate, the brand is regularly carried by the A-list with fans including Olivia Palermo, Taylor Swift, and now JLo.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.