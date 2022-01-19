Jennifer Lopez wears risqué leather bra top in striking new photo – fans react The 52-year-old has never looked better

Jennifer Lopez has taken to social media with a striking new look. The singer shared two snapshots on Instagram with fans – and they were blown away by her appearance.

Jennifer, 52, posted the pictures to highlight her outfit; the first image included a leather jacket which was then removed for the second photo.

Beneath the coat, the mom-of-two was wearing a risqué leather bra top that featured a cutaway panel, teamed with white drawstring trousers that were cinched around her waist. "Jacket or no jacket?" she asked her 192 million followers.

"All the ways!!!!!! This look is everything!" wrote fitness guru Tracy Anderson, while Hollywood's go-to hair colorist Tracey Cunningham added: "You are perfect."

Jennifer looks flawless in her latest Instagram post

Other followers filled the comments section with flame emojis and love heart eyes with one simply writing: "WOW WOW WOW!!"

It's no secret that Jennifer works hard to maintain her insane figure. "I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO! back in 2016.

The star works hard to maintain her incredible figure

"Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."

Of course, Jennifer also watches what she eats. A typical breakfast for the star is either a protein-packed smoothie or oatmeal, both with plenty of berries. According to People, her go-to breakfast shake is made up of strawberries, blueberries, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, honey and protein powder.

Jennifer also watches what she eats

She is also a huge fan of lemon water to start the day and continues to keep hydrated by drinking a minimum of seven glasses, her trainer Dodd Romero told Us Weekly in 2019.

But you won't see the star sipping on a coffee to wake her up in the morning. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Jennifer revealed, "I haven't had caffeine in years," only allowing herself to drink coffee if she’s certain it’s decaffeinated.

