Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute Our hearts go out to the GMA star

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason.

The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.

She shared an emotional post consisting of pictures of theirs over the years, including at Lara's wedding, among others.

Lara penned a heart-wrenching caption, writing: "One week ago today we said goodbye to my best friend. It's a terrible loss for everyone who knew her, but she was adamant that we celebrate her 52 years of life."

She further detailed their relationship, revealing that this was a friend of hers from her teens and that they'd been through several of life's milestones together.

"Julianne Shirley fought a mighty battle, giving her 5 kids and husband 7 years more than anyone thought she would. Some say it was a medical miracle, but not those who knew Julianne. She fought stoically; giving pancreatic cancer a run for its money."

Lara revealed that she'd lost her best friend in the past week

Lara further detailed the pain of the loss by saying: "It's taken a week to be able to write anything because I want to get it right for her."

She concluded: "I hope these pictures capture just a glimpse of her spirit. If you knew her, you were one of the lucky ones. Rest In Peace my dear friend."

Fans and colleagues took to the comments to send their love and support to Lara, with GMA co-worker Will Ganss writing: "Praying for her fam and yours… know how much she meant to you."

A fan said: "Sorry for your loss what a beautiful soul. Prayers and hugs to all," with another friend of hers adding: "Julianne fought so fiercely - GC lost a true gem."

The TV personality last posted a snap of her dog Riva

While still appearing on GMA each morning, the TV presenter was noticeably absent from social media, her last post being a heartwarming picture of her dog Riva sitting on her belly.

