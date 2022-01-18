Lara Spencer had fans falling over themselves as she shared a very sweet family update on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America host posted several photos which her social media followers simply couldn't get enough of, but when she then teased a potential new adoption, her fans went wild.

The photos which sparked the reaction were of Lara at an animal rescue center. She was snuggling with some sweet pups and playing with them too.

Lara Spencer and daughter perform impressive stunt together

One of Lara's followers quipped: "I feel a new addition," to which the TV star replied: "There's always room in my house for a rescue."

Others asked: "So which one of those cuties went home with you this morning?"

Lara captioned the post: "Not a bad way to start the work week—Spending the morning with rescue puppies, talking about the glorious Betty White. Today would have been her 100th birthday.

Lara is a huge animal lover

"Pls consider a small donation to your local animal welfare organization in her honor. Places like North Shore Animal League America do incredible work and every dollar matters. #thankyouforbeingafriend #bettywhitechallenge."

Her fans adored her post and immediately began commenting. "Thank you, Lara, for all your incredible support over the years. You are the best," and another added: "They are all so cute!"

Lara already has three dogs, Riva, Coco and Dandy, who she spoils rotten at her beautiful Connecticut home.

She even takes her dogs on vacation

But it appears she and her husband, Richard McVey, may be adding to their brood with a sweet new furry friend.

Lara also shares her home with her daughter, Katharine, but they bid farewell to her son, Duff, this summer as he left their family home for college.

It's clear her dogs also adore the children, as Lara recently shared a photo of her Golden Retriever sitting patiently by the front door, when Duff was coming home to visit. So cute!

