Lara Spencer inundated with compliments over latest outfit choice The GMA star also teased a new addition to the family

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer sent fans into a tailspin with her most recent post to Instagram.

Showcasing her long legs in an impossibly chic outfit, all while taking care of irresistibly cute puppies, the television host had followers swooning left and right.

Lara's look was perfectly preppy as she wore a pair of blue denim jeans, and teamed a crisp white shirt with a bright red jumper adorned with an animal print heart.

Her fans rushed to find out where her outfit was from and asked: "Love the puppy & love your sweater care to share the designer?" while another wrote: "Hello. Love your sweater. Where can I find. Thanks."

Lara confirmed where she got it but sadly it isn't new! "It's from J Crew-last year. Maybe you can find on a resale site? Thank you," the TV host wrote.

Between the fabulous look and the adorable puppies, not only were fans begging her for outfit details, but people immediately wondered if Lara might be adding a new furry member to her dog-loving family soon.

Lara visited an animal rescue center in honor of Betty White

Lara promoted the rescue pups from North Shore Animal League America in her heartwarming Instagram post.

Fans were quick to compliment the star for her generosity, and she was inundated with donation confirmations from them. Of course they also wondered what the visit might mean for Lara's household.

One of Lara's followers quipped: "I feel a new addition," to which the TV star replied: "There's always room in my house for a rescue."

The GMA host has an adorable family full of loving kids and dogs

The mother of two already has three dogs, Riva, Coco and Dandy, who she spoils rotten at her beautiful Connecticut home.

The pups are certainly keeping Lara company these days, as she bid farewell to her son, Duff, this past summer when he left their family home for college.

It's clear her dogs also adore the children, as Lara recently shared a photo of her Golden Retriever sitting patiently by the front door, when Duff was coming home to visit.

Duff, and his younger sister Katharine, are Lara’s kids from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer. The pair split up in 2015, and Lara married Richard McVey in 2018.

