Lara Spencer's break from social media - what we know The GMA star has not been her usual self

Lara Spencer's social media presence is normally bountiful, so it's understandable that fans are concerned about where she is given her online absence.

The GMA star hasn't shared a peep on Instagram since more than a week ago when she updated fans with a photo of her dog, Riva.

At the time, her followers rushed to tell her how gorgeous her pet pooch is and how much they love her posts, but it's been radio silence since!

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes difficult discovery at family home

While Lara did appear on Good Morning America on Monday, she was presenting virtually with both her dogs by her side.

On Tuesday, she was completely absent from the popular TV show and still nothing on social media.

So why has she taken leave from Instagram? Unfortunately, we may have to wait to discover the reason behind her hiatus, but it could be due to a number of reasons.

Lara's last social media post was of her dog Riva

Lara presented from her Connecticut home for almost the entire month of January and has a jam-packed work schedule which is clearly leaving her little time for much else.

That's because not only does she host GMA but she has her hands full with her own HGTV show called, Everything But the House, too.

She's been busy filming episodes for the series which is set to air its second season in April 2022.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Lara's return to social media

That date will approach very quickly and Lara is, no doubt, prepping everything needed for a successful second run.

Until recently, Lara was also fortunate enough to have been jetting off on vacations and so she had plenty to post on Instagram.

Now, she is back at home and fans will just have to wait until she returns to social media - hopefully with some big and exciting news!

