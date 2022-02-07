Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reacts to Kai Widdrington's sizzling modelling picture amid romance rumours The pair are rumoured to be dating

Kai Widdrington has refrained from posting on social media whilst he is busy taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour – but that changed on Friday when he decided to share a picture of his off-duty look.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shows off stunning new look amid Kai Widdrington 'romance'

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer turned model for a few minutes as he posed up a storm in his new leather jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker and Kai Widdrington bond at the golf course

"Loving this @bodaskins leather jacket and T combo, Thank you guys for kitting me out #GIFTED," he captioned the pictures, which saw him leaning against a metal railing whilst looking handsome in an all-black look.

READ: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals surprising new 'love'

RELATED: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

His Strictly tour colleagues were quick to react, with Max George calling him "Gorgeous" and Cameron Lombard simply sharing several fire emojis.

Kai proudly showed off his new jacket

Many others, such as Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and his rumoured flame Nadiya Bychkova, simply liked the post.

While Kai has been rather silent on social media, he has been dominating the headlines after pictures of him appearing to kiss Nadiya were published.

The couple have been photographed looking very cosy together on several other occasions - but are yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Kai and Nadiya have yet to speak out about the romance reports

Just last month, it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance. The former couple, who share five-year-old daughter Mila together, are thought to have struggled with their commitments; Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and is largely based in London while footballer Matija remains in Slovenia.

Last week, Nadiya revealed her excitement at being reunited with her daughter once the tour finishes on 13 February.

Kai, meanwhile, previously dated fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.