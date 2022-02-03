Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shows off stunning new look amid Kai Widdrington 'romance' The Strictly Come Dancing stars were recently spotted sharing a kiss

Nadiya Bychkova may be dominating headlines with her love life, but she has also managed to cause quite the stir on social media. On Wednesday, the professional dancer left fans speechless by switching up her hairstyle during the Sheffield leg of this year's Strictly Come Dancing tour.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals surprising new 'love'

The 32-year-old beauty - who has gorgeous long blonde hair - decided to ditch her usual style and opt for a shorter bob. Although, it may well be a wig as the Strictly pros have been wearing them during the tour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover

Sharing a snapshot of her look, Nadiya remarked: "I've had a wonderful few days in Sheffield, lovely people, great food and my first ever golf lesson!

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

READ: Nadiya Bychkova hints fans should not believe Kai Widdrington rumours

"Last night at the arena was amazing and it's our final show in this beautiful city tonight. I know my Strictly partner @mrdanwalker is coming to watch tonight with his wonderful family… if you're coming too… make sure you go wild."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wit woo Nadiya you look absolutely exquisite in this silver dress. You look absolutely stunning. You really are one gorgeous woman." Another stated: "Wow!!!! Short hair!!! Like the look. Have a good show." A third post read: "Loooove the short style." [sic]

The Strictly star showed off her latest look

The post comes amid ongoing speculation regarding a possible romance between Nadiya and fellow pro Kai Waddrington. The couple have been photographed looking very cosy together on various occasions - but are yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Just last month, it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance. The former couple, who share five-year-old daughter Mila together, are thought to have struggled with their commitments; Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and is largely based in London while footballer Matija remains in Slovenia.

Nadiya recently split from her fiance

Kai, meanwhile, previously dated fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.