Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova might be at the centre of romance rumours at the moment – but she is focused on a brand new passion.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, 32-year-old Nadiya shared a series of snapshots showing her at her very first golf lesson!

Dressed casually in black trousers, white trainers and a grey top, she certainly looked ready for action as she was put through her paces.

"I LOVE GOLF!" Nadiya declared in her caption. "Today I had my first ever lesson with the amazing @benmasongolf at @igolfstudio in Sheffield.

Nadiya has a newfound love of golf

"Thank you partner @mrdanwalker for sorting it out. I never knew it would be so much like dancing. I can't wait to play again.

Now I need to get ready for our first Strictly show in Sheffield. I hope you have a brilliant night if you're coming. #Golf #GirlsWhoGolf."

Dan was among the first to respond to the post. "Looking good partner," he enthused. "Brilliant swing for your very first lesson." Fellow Strictly star Katya Jones noted: "The concentration face!! That ballroom training came in handy!"

Dancers Nadiya and Kai have been romantically linked

It comes amid ongoing speculation regarding a possible romance between Nadiya and Kai Waddrington. The couple have been photographed looking very cosy together – but are yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Just last month, it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance.

Nadiya recently split from her fiance

The former couple, who share five-year-old daughter Mila together, are thought to have struggled with their commitments; Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and is largely based in London while footballer Matija remains in Slovenia.

Kai, meanwhile, previously dated fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

