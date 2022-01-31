Nadiya Bychkova reveals big family news after telling fans not to believe Kai Widdrington rumours The star is currently touring the UK with the Strictly cast

Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova is not staying silent amid reports that she and professional dancer Kai Widdrington are more than friends.

The pair were pictured kissing last week, but Nadiya has since urged fans not to believe everything they read or see.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old dancer told her fans over the weekend: "Don't believe everything that is reported in the papers, or what you see."

Nadiya has revealed her daughter Mila will join her in the UK very soon

She added: "I love to dance and that's what I'm here to do. The warmth and kindness I feel from the audience every night makes it worth it. If you're coming to the tour, I look forward to seeing you there."

There's no doubt that Nadiya, who recently broke off her engagement with Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot, has more important things on her mind – and one of them is her daughter Mila.

Nadiya is currently touring the UK with the Strictly cast but she has something very special to look forward to when it ends on 13 February – reuniting with her daughter.

Mother and daughter spent Christmas together but have been separated since the tour began

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-one revealed that the five-year-old will be joining her in the UK very soon.

"I can't wait for you to join me in the UK my little princess in a couple of weeks," she wrote alongside an adorable picture of them together over Christmas.

"And I am so grateful for FaceTime so I can speak to Mila every day during the tour. It's the highlight of my day."

She continued: "I told her all about Manchester today. Final show here tonight. I hope you enjoy it if you're coming. #WorkingMum."

Her Strictly colleagues were quick to react to the good news, with former partner Dan Walker writing: "I'm sure you'll make her proud tonight partner."

"@nadiyabychkova you are a beautiful soul," added Shirley Ballas, whilst another remarked: "You are such an amazing dancer and choreographer, and a supermum to your little girl."