Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington share cosy moment after denying romance rumours The Strictly Come Dancing stars were previously snapped sharing a kiss

During the current Strictly Live Tour, professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have been rumoured to be a couple and new photos add more fuel to the flames.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes honest remark about 'crazy' Strictly experience

Some of the cast of the show headed to the Prithiraj Indian restaurant as the tour stopped off in Sheffield, where Nadiya was reunited with her dance partner on the latest series, Dan Walker. In photos obtained by MailOnline, Nadiya and Kai seemed to be getting very close with Nadiya placing her hand on his neck and another snap taken from behind showed the pair with their arms around one another.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover

A third photo showed the pair possibly sharing a kiss, although their faces were obscured by a curtain.

MORE: Amy Dowden forced to temporarily abandon Strictly tour after latest health battle

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly is a total goddess in slinky swimsuit

As they left the restaurant, they were also snapped sharing the same taxi, alongside It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who is serving as the host for the Live Tour.

Their intimate moments come after Nadiya took to Instagram on Saturday to dismiss rumours about a possible romance brewing between her and the 26-year-old.

"Don't believe everything that is reported in the papers, or what you see," she wrote on the social media platform.

Some of the cast shared a meal together

She added: "I love to dance and that's what I'm here to do. The warmth and kindness I feel from the audience every night makes it worth it. If you're coming to the tour, I look forward to seeing you there."

Her denial came after she and Kai were pictured sharing a kiss at a bar in the Malmaison, Newcastle.

READ: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal jaw-dropping ritual to prepare for live shows

DISCOVER: Strictly's Karen Hauer reveals 'beautiful' change she's hoping for in 2022 show

Nadiya looked beautiful in a turquoise overcoat, and had a cap to mask her blonde hair, while Kai wore a green hoodie, with a black beanie and also had a backpack over his shoulders.

Nadiya has recently become single after the Ukrainian-born dancer split from her fiancé, Matija Škarabot as they struggled to maintain their long-distance relationship.

Kai was subjected to romance rumours when he danced with AJ

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian-born professional stopped wearing her engagement ring and is no longer being followed by Matija on Instagram.

Kai was previously dating fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

Prior to that, Kai was also the focus of romance rumours during the last series of Strictly, with fans convinced he had started a relationship with his celeb partner, AJ Odudu.

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes surprise comment about pairings for show

MORE: Strictly stars rally behind Rose Ayling-Ellis in heartwarming video

The chemistry was so much that It Takes Two host Janette even teased the pair about it during an appearance on the show, but they always denied that anything was going on.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.