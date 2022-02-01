Dan Walker bonds with Kai Widdrington over golf and takes out Strictly cast for dinner – see pictures The BBC presenter remains good friends with his former colleagues

Dan Walker was the perfect host for the Strictly Come Dancing cast on Monday as he took them out for dinner at his favourite Indian/Bangladeshi restaurant in Sheffield.

The BBC presenter spent the day with his friends as their tour reached his home city, where they will perform on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WATCH: Dan Walker and Kai Widdrington bond at the golf course

During the day, Dan, who was Nadiya Bychkova's partner on the last series, bonded with pro dancer Kai Widdrington, who is rumoured to be dating the dancer, over golf.

The pair posed for a selfie together on the course and later shared a fun video showing Dan cheering on Kai as he sunk "a big one on the 9th hole".

Dan Walker posed with the Strictly cast after dining at his favourite restaurant

"Great afternoon whacking a ball around @hallamshiregc with @kaiwidd," the 44-year-old wrote alongside their selfie.

Later on, the duo joined most of the cast, including Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and Nadiya, at Prithiraj Restaurant, for a special night out alongside Dan's family.

"What a lovely treat to take some of the #Strictly family out for a curry with my family. We had a great night at @prithiraj_restaurant - where we took @nadiyabychkova during the series. Thanks to Sobuj and his team for being so kind and making the most amazing food for everyone," Dan wrote alongside a group picture.

The Strictly cast will perform in Sheffield on Tuesday and Wednesday

He added: "Also Janette taught our son some ballroom. Look forward to seeing you at the arena on Wednesday."

His friends were quick to comment on the post, with Nancy Xui writing: "Thank you Dan for tonight. It was so good to see you again. And the dinner was amazing," whilst Katya added: "Thank you so much!! Great company, great food! X."

Nadiya, meanwhile, shared a very special post dedicated to her former partner.

"Lovely to wake up in Sheffield… feels like my second home. I've got so many memories from this beautiful city and I met so many lovely people here when I was training with @mrdanwalker for Strictly."

She continued: "Can't wait to see you all at the arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. I hope you love the tour. #SheffieldIsSuper #LoveSheffield #YorkshireBarmaid."