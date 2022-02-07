Sir Rod Stewart reunites with ex-wife Alana – fans say same thing The former couple share two children together

Sir Rod Stewart reunited with his ex-wife Alana Stewart over the weekend for a very special celebration.

Rocker Rod, 77, was married to Alana – his first wife – from 1979 until 1984, and together they share two children, Kimberly and Sean.

Taking to Instagram, Alana shared two photos from Kimberly's intimate engagement celebrations, which was also attended by Renee Stewart – Rod's daughter with second wife Rachel Hunter.

The family headed out to Craigs in LA together, and the photos show the exes happily sat side-by-side, enjoying time with their children.

Rod and Alana with Kimberly (far left), her fiance Jesse Shapira, Sean and Renee (far right)

Fans were quick to comment on the post and were full of praise for the former couple. "I think it's very admirable that you and Rod have remained close, your children have obviously benefited from having you both co-parenting X's," one told Alana.

"I love how close everyone is. You guys are class acts," a second wrote, and a third shared: "What a great family dynamic, I love how close you are with your children and their Dad, it's really very special."

Rod is a father to four sons

Rod is a proud father to eight children by five different mothers. He has been married to Penny Lancaster since 2007 and together they share sons Aiden, ten, and 16-year-old Alastair.

The star has previously credited his wife as the key to holding together his blended family. "She is a remarkable talent for [keeping everyone together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it.

Penny shares Alastair and Aiden with her husband

"She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

In an interview with People in November, Rod admitted he has learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child, given the age range. "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," he explained. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

Rod with his children, Sean, Liam, Renee, Kimberly and Ruby (from left)

"For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.'"

