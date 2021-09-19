Penny Lancaster sparks debate in latest photo with husband Rod Stewart The Celebrity MasterChef star married the rocker in 2007

Penny Lancaster's appearance in a new photo shared to social media at the weekend got people talking – but they weren't her followers!

In a snap shared to social media by Piers Morgan, the Loose Women star could be seen posing with the author and presenter alongside Penny's husband, rock star Rod Stewart.

Penny and Rod beamed in the picture, but Piers feigned a worried look as the blonde beauty held up the police warrant card she earned after qualifying as a special constable earlier this year.

Piers captioned the photo: "You’re nicked, Morgan…"

The former GMB star went on: "Not easy going on the lash with Rod Stewart these days - his fabulous wife Penny is now (very admirably) a special constable with the City of London Police, and carries her warrant card around with her to bring an immediate halt to any excessive partying…"

Piers fans' were quick to comment on the snap, with many commenting on its quality as well as on Penny's sense of public duty.

Penny showed off her warrant card in Piers' photo

"Fantastic pic @piersmorgan," wrote one, while others added: "Wonderful," and: "I admire her for that! [clapping emoji]."

Others, however, debated whether the mum-of-two should have shown off her warrant number publicly, with one writing: "That’s a big NO-NO" and another responding that officers have to show their cards when asked.

"Except a special constable has no 'Police' powers out of uniform," wrote one commenter, while a handful disagreed.

The star became a special constable earlier this year

Others posted strings of heart-eyes and clapping emojis to signal their approval. "Penny is amazing," added one, while another wrote: "Congratulations Penny."

The star was pictured on patrol for the first time in June since becoming a special constable with the City of London police back in April.

Penny donned a kitted-out uniform as she patrolled the streets of London and was spotted engaging in conversation with a member of the public during her shift.

