Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's £4.65m Essex mansion could be a 'palace'
Subscribe
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's £4.65m Essex mansion could be a 'palace'
A close-up photo of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lan

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's £4.65m Essex mansion could be a 'palace'

The 80-year-old will headline Glastonbury this weekend

HELLO!
Homes Editor
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have quite the extensive property portfolio, but they spend the majority of their time on the border between Hertfordshire and Essex, in their home near the village of Sawbridgeworth.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2007, purchased a beautiful 10-bed, Grade II listed mansion back in 2013, and renovated it for three years before moving in for good.

Rod and Penny now share the home with their sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. Scroll down to take a look inside the palatial property…

penny lancaster living room fireplace© Photo: Rex

Penny Lancaster's living room

Penny allowed fans to see inside her plush living room when she presented Loose Women from her home. It is brimming with regal-looking features such as ornate armchairs, a vintage sideboard and lots of gilded picture frames.

During one show, her co-star Denise Welch even joked about the home's regal energy, asking Penny if she lives at Hampton Court Palace. 

penny lancaster bedroom© Photo: Rex

Penny Lancaster's bedroom

One of Penny's interviews was conducted from the bedroom within her regal home, and it certainly lived up to the rest of the palatial interiors. The couple have a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights. 

penny lancaster kitchen

Penny Lancaster's kitchen

While showing off her cooking efforts, Penny revealed the family kitchen which also has opulent features. Their hob has an intricately carved surround and the kitchen cupboards are painted with a sophisticated cream shade. The space has marble floors and a marble worktop. 

penny lancaster home office© Photo: Rex

Penny Lancaster's home office

The presenter, who is now a qualified special constable, has a home office that's akin to a royal library with grand wooden bookcases and ornate features. The shelves are packed with antique-looking books and plenty of cherished photographs.

penny lancaster garden© Photo: Instagram

Penny Lancaster's garden

The Loose Women star posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Stories, showing her pet dog Bubbles gazing out into the grounds from inside her home. The perfectly preened outdoor space looked idyllic!

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's relationship with their kids

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More