Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's £4.65m Essex mansion could be a 'palace'

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have quite the extensive property portfolio, but they spend the majority of their time on the border between Hertfordshire and Essex, in their home near the village of Sawbridgeworth.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2007, purchased a beautiful 10-bed, Grade II listed mansion back in 2013, and renovated it for three years before moving in for good.

Rod and Penny now share the home with their sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. Scroll down to take a look inside the palatial property…

© Photo: Rex Penny Lancaster's living room Penny allowed fans to see inside her plush living room when she presented Loose Women from her home. It is brimming with regal-looking features such as ornate armchairs, a vintage sideboard and lots of gilded picture frames. During one show, her co-star Denise Welch even joked about the home's regal energy, asking Penny if she lives at Hampton Court Palace.

© Photo: Rex Penny Lancaster's bedroom One of Penny's interviews was conducted from the bedroom within her regal home, and it certainly lived up to the rest of the palatial interiors. The couple have a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

Penny Lancaster's kitchen While showing off her cooking efforts, Penny revealed the family kitchen which also has opulent features. Their hob has an intricately carved surround and the kitchen cupboards are painted with a sophisticated cream shade. The space has marble floors and a marble worktop.

© Photo: Rex Penny Lancaster's home office The presenter, who is now a qualified special constable, has a home office that's akin to a royal library with grand wooden bookcases and ornate features. The shelves are packed with antique-looking books and plenty of cherished photographs.

© Photo: Instagram Penny Lancaster's garden The Loose Women star posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Stories, showing her pet dog Bubbles gazing out into the grounds from inside her home. The perfectly preened outdoor space looked idyllic!

