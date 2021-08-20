Penny Lancaster's daily diet: the Celebrity MasterChef star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed Rod Stewart's wife is a dab hand in the kitchen

She's a model, TV presenter, Special Police Constable, and she's married to singing legend Rod Stewart, with whom she shares two children Alastair and Aiden.

Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster really does seem to have it all – and now the popular star is appearing on Celebrity MasterChef!

We're fascinated to discover what Penny and Rod eat at home on a daily basis and who cooks for who.

MORE: Drew Barrymore's daily diet revealed: how she lost 20lbs

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny dances as she cooks supper at home

Speaking about the subject on Celebrity MasterChef, Penny revealed that Rod's love of fine dining means he hires a chef to cook for him at home.

Penny said: "When I first met Rod about 20 years ago he had a chef, so there wasn’t much need for me in the kitchen, thank God. Rod kind of likes the fine dining every evening, three-course dinners, candles and it’s kind of out of my league so I do the kids cooking but otherwise not really au fait."

Read on to discover what Penny eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner...

Penny Lancaster's breakfast

Penny recently gave an insight into her breakfast preferences when she shared a snap of some egg muffins, reports the Daily Record. The mother-of-two combined spinach, tomatoes, onions and bacon with eggs to create a tasty meal – a protein-rich start to the day.

Penny is also a fan of brunch (us too!), having posted a photo of a dish she made for Rod on their anniversary.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper

Penny's healthy brunch dish

"I’m not much of a cook but I do like a presentation!' she wrote on Instagram.

"Penny’s anniversary brunch 'half a toasted whole wheat bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, rocket leaves tossed in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze. Topped with avocado and a poached egg, finished off with cracked pepper and glazed décor'."

Penny Lancaster's lunch

Wow, Penny's seafood lunch looks absolutely incredible!

That's one decadent lunch

The star recently shared this snap of some amazing prawn dishes with her social media fans, writing: "Switching from France to Venice with the new travel ban/quarantine restrictions. Lucky to be enjoying a romantic long weekend getaway (without the kiddies)."

That's one lunch we can certainly get on board with.

MORE: The Queen's former chef bakes Victoria Sponge cake in an air fryer – here's how

Penny Lancaster's dinner

Yes, Rod and Penny do have their own private cook, but Penny does cook for Rod from time to time, and we love the photos she shared of her homecooked meals.

"Romantic dinner for two in isolation (back from France)," wrote Penny about her fancy fish supper. "Seared sea bass on a bed of asparagus and pea risotto and a side of roasted cherry tomatoes. Served with Edna Valley Chardonnay."

Penny and Rod's at-home date night

We had a giggle at this snap too, as Penny posted: "Had to get my husband drunk before I could serve him my cooking tonight (pesto chicken breast, crinkle oven chips, green beans and salad) #stayhome."

Even Penny and Rod have good old chicken and chips

Penny Lancaster's dessert

It seems Penny is a dab hand at making a good pudd – just look at this picture of her apple and cream roulade! "Thanks ‘Delia’ for the Valentine's Day dessert inspiration," wrote Penny.

This pudd looks delicous!

And the star also made a wonderful cake with her son, which we imagine didn't last long with hungry boys around.

Penny's incredible summer drizzle cake

Penny said: "Together Aiden and I baked this summer drizzle cake to help raise some dough and awareness for @openkitchensuk, check it out! You too can help by taking up the challenge!#bakedonatenominate."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.