Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter's daughter Renee celebrates birthday with rooftop family dinner – see the rare picture Renee is 29 years old

Happy birthday to Renee Stewart, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday. To mark the special occasion, the daughter of Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter reunited with her family for a rooftop dinner in London.

MORE: Rachel Hunter looks unreal in dreamy beach photo

Penny Lancaster, who has been married to Rod since 2007, shared a picture of the family gathering on her Instagram and simply wrote "Happy birthday Renee" across it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Penny Lancaster Reveals A Glimpse Inside Her Home

The collage shows a picture of them posing whilst sat on the rooftop of The Ned's in London, with the city's skyline visible behind them, as well as a photo of Penny with Renee and Ruby Stewart. In the corner of the picture, a FaceTime screengrab of Renee with her other siblings, Liam and Kimberly, can be seen.

READ: Rachel Hunter delights fans with rare pictures of model daughter

MORE: Penny Lancaster is gorgeous in red mini dress for romantic holiday with Rod Stewart

One important person that was missing from the gathering was Renee's mum Rachel, who is currently living in New Zealand – but she posted the most beautiful tribute on her Instagram.

Renee reunited with part of her family for a birthday dinner

"Happy Birthday My darling girl @renee__stewart Another year around the [sun]. Miss you & I love you and can't wait to hug you soon.

"As you weave through this life, in truth, strength with such a tender heart & funny as ever. Can't WAIT to see you. Love you Mum," she captioned a series of photos showing Renee throughout the years.

Her mum Rachel Hunter shared a birthday tribute whilst miles away

Renee was quick to reply to mum Rachel's message, simply commenting: "Love you! Xxx."

The birthday girl is one of Rod's eight children. Kimberley and Sean were born during his first marriage to Alana Stewart. During his second marriage to Rachel Hunter, the couple welcomed two children, Renee and Liam, and in 2005 and 2011, he and third wife Penny welcomed two boys, Alastair and Aiden.

The rocker also has a daughter, Sarah, who he fathered when he was just 17 years old.