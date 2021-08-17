Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's palatial garden feature at £4.6million mansion

Penny Lancaster and her husband Rod Stewart have a beautiful home in Essex that could easily rival a royal residence, judging by a recent photo.

The Celebrity MasterChef star shared a picture of the show-stopping greenhouse inside the garden of their Essex mansion, which is thought to be worth £4.65million.

It featured an exposed brick wall and glass-panelled ceiling with cream industrial lights hanging overhead.

Furniture-wise, a wicker sofa with cream cushions was placed in the centre of the space, with two blue chairs on either side. A climbing plant decorated the back wall, while a selection of pink tulips, yellow daffodils and other spring flowers were at the forefront of the photo. Mini chocolate treats were hidden inside the plants for Penny's two sons Alastair and Aiden.

Penny posted an Easter snap inside their greenhouse

"Happy Easter #eastereggs #spring #flowers," she wrote, and fans were blown away by her garden. "Greenhouse looking beautiful," remarked one, while another wrote: "That is mouthwatering. Not the eggs but your beautiful garden nook."

The impressive greenhouse is not dissimilar to the one at the Queen's home Balmoral Castle, where she is currently staying for summer. The grounds feature Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory, which displays flowering pot plants throughout the year.

The Queen's garden at Balmoral

Previous pictures of Penny and Rod's garden show the couple also have a hammock on their lawn, and some intricately shaped hedges dotted around the grounds that look more like monuments.

As well as their beautiful Essex home, the pair have a property in LA where they spend a lot of their summers – and they even chose to renew their wedding vows there in June 2017.

The Loose Women star and the singer tied the knot for the second time in their garden in a star-studded event that was covered by HELLO!. They chose to exchange the same vows as they used in their original ceremony before joining their guests in a marquee for an evening of eating and dancing.

"Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special," Penny said.

