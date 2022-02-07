Today's Al Roker is inundated with support from fans after latest wellness revelation The Today host frequently lets fans in on his wellness and kitchen rituals

Al Roker is making sure he is always in tip-top shape. The beloved Today star is keen to share his morning rituals and wellness habits on Instagram with his followers, and he just revealed his biggest lifestyle change yet.

Al is constantly wowing his fans with his impressive routines, like waking up way before his already early call-time to take a walk, as well as showing off his impressive cooking, even after a busy day at work.

But it was the weatherman's most recent lifestyle revelation that really impressed fans. As he shared his dinner of duck leg, grilled asparagus and salad, Al paired it with something many weren't expecting, a non-alcoholic pinot noir.

The star revealed that he has been "sober-curious" since last November, which is when someone avoids alcohol not out of alcoholism but simply for wellness reasons.

He's not the only celebrity who has recently opened up about sobriety. Chrissy Teigen revealed last month she had been sober for six months. Bella Hadid also opened up about being sober, and she is the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic "braincare beverage" brand.

The weatherman shows off his impressive cooking skills and unexpected wine pairing

Al captioned his post with: "I have been #sobercurious since #november and I feel great!" He showcased his non-alcoholic wine of choice, a pinot noir by Surely.

Fans were quick to commend the host for sharing his sober curious journey and highlighting that there are plenty of sober ways to still enjoy a good glass of wine. One fan sweetly commented: "Sobriety rocks! As do you Al Roker. Thanks for always bringing sunshine to my day." Others flooded Al's comments with more great non-alcoholic drink options as well as how long they had been sober for.

Even in freezing weather, Al makes sure to go on his morning walk

Though he may seem very comfortable in the kitchen, and sharing all that he prepares, not all his tips go over well with his followers. Al recently caused a stir when he revealed his preferred method of cooking bacon. Some fans were shocked to see that he used the oven to do so, while others agreed that they also thought it was the best option.

