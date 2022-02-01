Al Roker gives an insight into what really happens backstage on Today with his co-stars The Today family are incredibly close

Al Roker loves going to work every day and the NBC star has very good reason to!

MORE: Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer respond after Family Guy joke

Giving an insight into what happens when the cameras are off in the Today studios, the dad-of-three shared a collection of backstage photos from the famous news desk.

The pictures, which feature Al's co-stars including Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer, all have one thing in common – and that's laughter.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during Instagram Live

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Laughter is so good for the soul!" while another wrote: "Love these pictures, I watch for the news, the weather, but mainly the laughter!" A third added: "What a solid crew! You guys rock."

MORE: Al Roker turns a negative situation into a positive one

RELATED: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters

Al has been working on Today for decades as both a weatherman and anchor. He also regularly hosts the 3rd Hour show.

Proving just how close he is to his co-stars, Al invited his colleagues to his daughter Courtney's wedding in June.

Al Roker shared some candid backstage photos with his co-stars

When he isn't working, Al enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules after giving birth

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares heartbreak over sudden death

The TV star lives in New York with his wife Deborah Roberts and their youngest son Nick.

His daughter Courtney, from his first marriage with ex-wife Alice Bell, often comes to visit. Al and Deborah's daughter Leila, meanwhile, lives in Paris, and the couple recently went to the French capital to visit her.

The Today co-stars are incredibly close

It's safe to say they had a wonderful time, and Al documented the trip with lots of happy family snapshots on social media.

MORE: Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

MORE: Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

The reunion in Paris would have meant the world to Al and his family. Just before Christmas, Deborah had penned a lengthy message about the year 2021, which was accompanied by a picture of her family.

Detailing the difficult year, she wrote: "But then this week! Many of us can’t be together during this time …a time we so hoped would be freeing and festive.

Al Roker with his family

Not the holiday we wanted or expected. But sometimes we need only look back through the photo memories of life to remember how blessed we are. "The challenges keep coming. But the love and beautiful connections will sustain us. Our crowd will hold each other from afar this holiday.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts pays heartbreaking tribute to late brother

MORE: Al Roker and wife 'bursting with pride' over remarkable achievement by son Nick

"But these #tbt will stand in as the warm and tight embrace that will bind us until 2022. Let’s all pray for health , kindness and a better year. We sure we need it. #bewell @ouichefroker @cleilapatra @alroker @nickroker155."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.