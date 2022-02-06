Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts urged to stay safe as they share photo from New York The Today star and ABC journalist live in the Big Apple with their son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts share a lot of their lives on social media, and are currently among the many living in the cold climates of New York City.

The celebrity couple braved the freezing temperatures over the weekend as they enjoyed a walk around the city, and shared a selfie from their trip out on Deborah's Instagram.

The star also shared a picture of their surroundings, including an ice-covered river. "Saturday shivers. We are in the deep freeze in NYC. 23 degrees and icy. But we out here! (But not for long). #saturdayvibes #staysafe," she wrote alongside the post, as fans urged the pair to stay safe.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares update from dangerous adventure

"Beautiful but stay safe out there," one wrote, while another commented: "Be safe in this frigid weather." A third added: "Stay safe."

Others were more than impressed by the pair’s bravery and determination to keep up their routine despite the weather. "Kudos to you," one wrote, while another remarked: "You too are troopers!" A third added: "Love your commitment to exercise and good health. Thanks for being great role models."

Al and Deborah live with their son Nick in the city, close to their respective jobs at NBC and ABC News.

A look at Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' view during their walk in New York City

Their daughter, Leila, lives in Paris, where she has been staying since graduating from college in the French capital.

As a result of the pandemic restrictions over Christmas, the family were unable to spend the day together, but more than made up for it at the start of the year when Deborah, Al and Nick went to visit Leila in Paris.

The reunion in Paris would have meant the world to Al and his family. Just before Christmas, Deborah had penned a lengthy message about the year 2021, which was accompanied by a picture of her family.

Al and Deborah were committed to going out despite the cold weather

Detailing the difficult year, she wrote: "But then this week! Many of us can’t be together during this time …a time we so hoped would be freeing and festive. Not the holiday we wanted or expected. But sometimes we need only look back through the photo memories of life to remember how blessed we are.

"The challenges keep coming. But the love and beautiful connections will sustain us. Our crowd will hold each other from afar this holiday.

"But these #tbt will stand in as the warm and tight embrace that will bind us until 2022. Let’s all pray for health , kindness and a better year. We sure we need it. #bewell @ouichefroker @cleilapatra @alroker @nickroker155."

