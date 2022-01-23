Al Roker delights fans with exciting news about Today co-star in supportive new post The Today star is incredible close to his colleagues

Al Roker is a loyal friend to his Today co-stars and is often their biggest cheerleader both on and off air.

The weatherman wanted to make sure that ahead of her return to work on Monday, his colleague Dylan Dreyer felt supported, and shared an uplifting message with his followers on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Dylan with her co-stars in the Today studio, Al shared the news that she was going to be back at work following her maternity leave, and asked his followers to send over any burning questions ahead of a new Q&A segment.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker creates a buzz among his Today co-stars

He wrote: "Hey hey!! @dylandreyernbc is back Monday on #3rdhourtoday So why not send us your burning questions about us and the show and we’ll try to answer as many as possible Monday on a segment we’re calling Q & A Today! Just send to @todayshow."

Fans were more than excited to hear that Dylan was returning so soon, while others posted their questions.

"So Dylan, ready for number 4," one joked in reference to her having another baby, while another wrote: "Not a question but I would love to highlight how supportive you are of each other. Your genuine friendship and honor towards each other is what makes you all so great. We need to see more of that please!"

Al Roker shared his delight at co-star Dylan Dreyer returning to the show

A third added: "Can't wait to see you all back together again! Party on the 3rd hour!"

Al hosts the third hour segment of Today alongside Dylan, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin. It's been an exciting few weeks for the dad-of-three, who is not only looking forward to reuniting with Dylan at work, but recently reunited with his daughter Leila in Paris too.

Al is incredibly close to his co-stars

The doting father went to the French capital for a few days to see Leila, who has been living out there for the past few years after studying there.

Al was joined by his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick, and it looked like they had a wonderful time together.

