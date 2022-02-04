Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants The ABC News star blew fans away

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants.

The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.

WATCH: Al Roker shares update from dangerous new adventure

Her hair was styled in loose curls, and she swapped out her glasses for some contacts while confidently posing with her hand on her hip.

Deborah's sensational appearance was in honor of her interview with Hollywood star, actress Tessa Thompson, for Soul of a Nation's Black History Month special, Screen Queens Rising, which aired on ABC on Thursday.

The duo posed together for the gorgeous photo shared on Deborah's Instagram account, which she captioned: "Thursday thought…what a joy and a pleasure to spend time with @tessamaethompson.

Deborah looked gorgeous in her leather pants

"This rising star shared her journey from Santa Monica high school where she found her voice after years of unease and blossomed into a confident, passionate and talented actress. This is a woman who is setting Hollywood on fire with her various roles and open heart."

Deborah added: "She's also keenly aware of her history and ancestors who got her here. Hope you’ll join us tonight for Screen Queens Rising @abcnews for @soulofanation. 8pmET. Thanks @missvalnoble."

Deborah and Al have been married since 1995

The TV star's fans were quick to react, with many praising Deborah's interview with Tessa during the special – which explored black women stars of the past and present – while others raved over her jaw-dropping new look.

One responded: "In addition to a great interview, you are gorgeous on this episode. Congratulations!" A second said: "Oh wow!!!! That was the surprise and what a surprise, Tessa Thompson! Beautiful picture of you both!!"

A third added: "Those leather pants! [flame and heart-eyes emoji]." A fourth replied: "Deb, the leather pants are [fire emoji]."

