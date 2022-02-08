Lara Spencer turns heads with lush bathtub snap - but her dog steals the show The GMA star is a doting dog-mom

Lara Spencer may be working from home currently, but she's making the best of her time away from the office, as evidenced by her new snapshot.

The Good Morning America star took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself relaxing in her bathtub, stretching her lean legs out as far as they'd go.

She showed off a bit of her luxurious bathroom, featuring marble panelling on the walls and bathtub, plus a candle to lighten the mood.

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

However, the most extravagant item in the space was the TV she had positioned above her tub, so she could truly tune out and keep up while washing her troubles away.

In front of her feet sat her adorable dog Riva, simply looking down at her mom while she enjoyed the latest episode of And Just Like That….

"A hot bath, some good tv ('and just like that' on HBO max), and my girl Riva - the TLC Trifecta," she captioned her lush snapshot, and fans were quickly in love.

Many noted the TV in the bathroom, with one commenting: "I love the tv right there," and another saying: "It is picture perfect! Never heard of a TV in ones bath room."

However, several couldn't stop gushing over Riva, as a fan wrote: "That lucky dog," and one also added: "I need a Riva in my life." A third also said: "Now that looks relaxing!"

The emphasis on relaxation comes after a hard week for Lara, when she broke her social media silence to reveal that she was recovering from the death of her best friend.

She shared an emotional post consisting of pictures of theirs over the years, including at Lara's wedding, among others.

Lara penned a heart-wrenching caption, writing: "One week ago today we said goodbye to my best friend. It's a terrible loss for everyone who knew her, but she was adamant that we celebrate her 52 years of life."

After detailing their loving relationship and her friend's struggles, she simply concluded with: "Rest In Peace my dear friend."

