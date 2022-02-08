Celine Dion set for upsetting family anniversary this month - details The singer recently had to cancel her tour as well

Celine Dion has some tough days ahead of her. Just two days after the sixth anniversary of the passing of her late husband René Angelil, it will be two years since the passing of Celine's mother, Therese Tanguay Dion, who died at the age 92 in 2020.

MORE: Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

Therese was born in Gaspé Peninsula, Canada, and was affectionately known as Maman Dion. She had 14 children.

Upon the matriarch's death two years ago, the singer revealed during a concert following her mother's death that Therese had been able to reunite all her kids by her side just before her passing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine delivers unfortunate news

MORE: What is wrong with Celine Dion? All we know about the singer's recent health battle

During the concert, Celine told her adoring fans: "Last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes."

Celine with her mother, Therese

At the time of her mother's death, Celine was on the same world tour as she was meant to be on now, Courage, but recently had to cancel due to the pandemic and her doctor's prescribed regimen. "I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic and I can't wait to be back on stage again," Celine wrote on her Instagram.

MORE: Celine Dion pleads with fans to 'be kind' as she shares important mental health message

MORE: Celine Dion has the best reaction to Michael Buble's TikTok challenge featuring her song

Of performing live one day after her mother's death two years ago, the star explained that her mother wouldn't have wanted her to cancel tour dates, saying: "We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together one more time. I know she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight and I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

Celine's with her husband René, and her heartfelt tribute to her son

Despite the cancellation of her tour and the anniversary of her husband and mother's death, the past few weeks have still given the It's All Coming Back to Me Now singer reason to celebrate as well.

In January the star commemorated a major milestone for her son, René-Charles: his 21st birthday. Celine wrote on Instagram: " Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.