What is wrong with Celine Dion? All we know about the singer's recent health battle The star has stepped away from the limelight

Celine Dion has had fans praying for her for months while she slowly recovers from a debilitating health crisis that left her unable to perform.

The much-loved Canadian singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours.

But just as quickly as she delivered uplifting news that her shows were back on, she revealed her ill health meant more upset.

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news to fans

Most recently, Celine - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October - revealed she is still not well enough to perform and she has had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of the Courage World Tour.

In a heartfelt message, Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

Celine shared news of her canceled tour recently

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

She has the support of her boys as she recovers

Celine didn't address what her health problems were in her latest message but it's likely a recurring problem from her initial diagnosis of "severe and persistent muscle spasms" when she first postponed her residency.

Her sister, Claudette, spoke to French magazine, Voici and said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

The star also shared a touching message about mental health and urged people to "be kind".

Everyone is praying for Celine's good health

"It's so important to keep a spotlight on our mental health," Celine wrote on Instagram in the midst of her own crisis. "Please be kind to yourself and to others. Remember, you're not alone. Help is out there if you need it. Celine."

As she recovers, she has the support of her boys. Celine has three sons, and her oldest, Renee Charles-Angelil has not made any reference to his mother's health either, while her twins are not believed to have public social media accounts due to their age.

