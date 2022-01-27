﻿
Celine Dion pleads with fans to 'be kind' as she shares important mental health message

The star was recently inundated with prayers

It has been a difficult few months for Celine Dion who was forced to temporarily step away from her music career to focus on her health and on Thursday she had a message for fans which is sure to spark a heartfelt response. 

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram Stories with a plea for fans expressing her concern for anyone struggling with their mental health.

She wrote: "It's so important to keep a spotlight on our mental health. Please be kind to yourself and to others. Remember, you're not alone. Help is out there if you need it. Celine."

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news to fans

The star promoted Bell Let's Talk, which is a Canadian mental health awareness campaign. 

Her message comes at a time when Celine is focused on her own wellbeing too. She recently had to update fans with sad news about her health and her career. 

Celine - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to ill health - revealed she is still not well enough to perform and she has had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour. 

celine-dion-family

Celine has the support of her children 

Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. 

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Celine's ill health has unfortunately halted her tour

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again. 

Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

