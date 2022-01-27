Celine Dion pleads with fans to 'be kind' as she shares important mental health message The star was recently inundated with prayers

It has been a difficult few months for Celine Dion who was forced to temporarily step away from her music career to focus on her health and on Thursday she had a message for fans which is sure to spark a heartfelt response.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram Stories with a plea for fans expressing her concern for anyone struggling with their mental health.

She wrote: "It's so important to keep a spotlight on our mental health. Please be kind to yourself and to others. Remember, you're not alone. Help is out there if you need it. Celine."

The star promoted Bell Let's Talk, which is a Canadian mental health awareness campaign.

Her message comes at a time when Celine is focused on her own wellbeing too. She recently had to update fans with sad news about her health and her career.

Celine - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to ill health - revealed she is still not well enough to perform and she has had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour.

Celine has the support of her children

Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

Celine's ill health has unfortunately halted her tour

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

