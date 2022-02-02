Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery The star shared an emotional update

Celine Dion has not had an easy few months as she's been plagued with ill health, but recent news will hopefully give her a well-deserved lift.

The star hasn't been able to perform for months and was recently forced to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour. But her fans aren't going anywhere and are backing Celine more than ever.

A story on the singer's Instagram revealed: "We've reached 6 MILLION subscribers on Celine's YouTube channel! Thanks to each and every one of you for your support - Team Celine."

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers difficult news with emotional message

The emotional message was accompanied by a photo of Celine wearing a 'Boss' baseball cap and at the wheel of a truck.

The news will be welcomed by Celine who postponed her Las Vegas residency in October as she was suffering from "severe muscle spasms".

She'd hoped to return to the stage for her tour but had to pull out of that too.

Celine hit an amazing milestone

In a heartfelt message, Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

Celine is desperate to get back on stage

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

We are sure that when the time is right, Celine will make a triumphant return!

