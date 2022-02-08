Robin Roberts and co-stars engage in live debate that divides fans When do your Christmas decorations come down?

The holidays may be over, but Robin Roberts is clearly still feeling some of that festive cheer, as she revealed on the latest instalment of Good Morning America.

The TV host got into a debate with her co-stars after presenting the GMA Play of the Day about how long to leave Christmas decorations up.

"So how long do you keep the holiday decorations up," Robin asked her fellow hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, to which George responded: "Day after January first."

Robin and Michael reacted with surprise, with Michael adding: "That's quick!" although he clearly wasn't prepared for Robin adding: "Ours are still up."

As her co-hosts looked at her in shock, she defended herself by saying: "Yes! Not the lights, but yeah, just the wreaths and the things on the door."

"Are you serious?" Michael added, as he and George, retorting with: "That's a long time," started laughing, leaving Robin to say: "I feel kind of alone out here."

Robin divided her co-stars and fans with her stance on Christmas decorations

As they continued to tease her, Michael even added: "Are you still eating leftovers from Christmas?" Robin shied away and motioned to her earpiece, saying that she was at least getting support from the control room.

She posed the topic of discussion to her fans by posting the snippet on Instagram and captioning it: "Help me out here…how long do you keep your holiday decorations up?"

"We remove about a week after new year's. My mom always insisted on it all coming down during those first Few days so I do too now," Deborah Roberts commented.

The GMA hosts often like to playfully tease each other on the air

A fan defended Robin, saying: "My tree is still up. Anyone who doesn’t like it doesn't have to come over," while another opposed her notion by saying: "Down by Jan 1 at my house so we can start the new year fresh."

