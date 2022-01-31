Robin Roberts returns to GMA studios with hilarious video featuring co-star TJ Holmes The GMA hosts love having fun on set

Robin Roberts delighted fans on the latest instalment of Good Morning America with her return to the studio following a bout with COVID-19.

The beloved TV personality tested positive weeks ago and returned to hosting the show virtually last week, filming from her studio at home with the help of her partner Amber Laign.

However, she's finally back in the GMA studio along with her co-stars for the day George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes.

She celebrated her return with a fun Instagram Reel from the main anchors' table alongside TJ, where she mimed with attitude to the James Brown song Get Up Offa That Thing.

Her co-host standing nearby flashed her a curious set of looks in jest as he suspiciously eyed her while drinking his morning coffee as she mimed "I'm back" to him over and over.

TJ's hilarious look left fans in hysterics, but he was clearly glad to have Robin back on the set as she shared the clip on her Stories and wrote: "Feels good to be back at the GMA studio."

Robin shared a fun clip of herself back at the studio with TJ

Fans enthusiastically commented on her video with: "Yay! So glad to have you back in my home," and: "If they didn't know, they know now!! Welcome back," and also: "So glad to see you and TJ looks surprised."

Robin first revealed to fans that she was back at the studio with the return of what has become a popular tradition on her social media, that being her morning wisdom videos.

The host shared the latest clip with her Glam Fam team as she announced to everyone that she was back and she was glad to be there.

The GMA host returned with her Glam Fam for her routine morning wisdom videos

"Good morning #GlamFam and I are happy to be baaack! Here's a little #MondayMotivation for you. Cmon," she captioned her video, even excitedly fist-pumping in her clip while she wished her team a good morning.

