Robin Roberts delights fans as she details future plans on the show amid Covid battle The Good Morning America star has been working from home

Robin Roberts has been recovering from Covid after testing positive for the virus earlier in the month.

The Good Morning America star was off work for nearly two weeks but returned to the show on Wednesday, much to the delight of her fans.

Since Wednesday, Robin has been co-hosting GMA from her basement at her country house in Connecticut.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts gives a tour inside her country home

The star has been isolating there with her partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas, while she makes a full recovery.

However, on Friday, Robin revealed some exciting news concerning her future plans on GMA, revealing that she would be returning to New York on Monday so that she could come back to the studio.

Alongside a picture of her sitting at home with Lukas while hosting GMA, Robin wrote: "Perks of doing @goodmorningamerica from the home studio…@lil_man_lukas & warm, fuzzy slippers!

Robin Roberts inside her Connecticut home while co-hosting GMA remotely

"Great way to ease back into work after Covid. Thank you again for all the prayers and well wishes.

"Returning to the studio on Monday. As my dear momma used to say: Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Glad to hear you're feeling better and glad you will be back on Monday," while another wrote: "It is so good to see you back." A third added: "So happy you're feeling better!"

The GMA star is returning to the studios in New York on Monday

When she remotely returned to GMA on Wednesday, Robin was greeted warmly by her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, with Cecilia Vega filling in for her again this morning.

"Michael, Cecilia, and I are so happy to welcome Robin back from home," George said as Robin appeared beside them, looking as healthy as ever.

She revealed that she was doing much better and tested negative yesterday, saying: "I strive to be a positive person. I have never been so thankful to be and test negative as I did yesterday and this morning."

Robin with her partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas

Robin further elaborated that her symptoms were quite mild and that she was able to recover at her country home, but it was the support of those around her that got her through.

"Thank the three of you for your sweet text messages, hearing from the ABC family, GMA, who're incredible, viewers really lifted my spirits. That and all the chicken soup that was sent my way," she added with a smile.

