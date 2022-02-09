Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis sends sweet 'love' message for this special reason The actress is currently on the Strictly tour with Giovanni Pernice

Rose Ayling-Ellis is continuing to win the hearts of the nation following her sensational win on Strictly Come Dancing in December.

The actress, who is currently on the live tour with Giovanni Pernice, is now teaming up with Comic Relief and TK Maxx to launch their incredible collection of T-shirts.

Showing her support, Rose rocked a lovely white tee which had the word, "Love," emblazoned across while slipping into another which features a tribute to Luke Christian, the founder of deaf Identity.

Speaking about the collaboration, the actress exclusively told HELLO!: "It's been all-go recently, being part of Strictly Come Dancing and now being on the tour but I'm so glad I managed to take part in this year's TK Maxx campaign for Comic Relief.

"The T-shirts this year are just incredible, and include designs by Luke Christian from Deaf Identity. I'm so proud to wear Luke's designs and thrilled that they feature as part of the Red Nose Day collection."

The collection has been pulled together by a collective of 11 awesome artists for Red Nose Day 2022, which takes place on 18 March.

Rose with her 'love' T-shirt

These phenomenal T-shirts have also been donned by a whole host of amazing celebrities including Abbey Clancy, Anita Rani, Carey Mulligan, Claudia Winkleman, Kate Garraway, and Sabrina Elba to show their support for this year's campaign.

The adult's T-shirts are priced from £9.99, with at least £4 from every purchase going to Comic Relief to help children and young people live free from poverty, violence, and discrimination in the UK and around the world.

She also wore a design by Luke Christian from Deaf Identity

The kid's T-shirts start at just £6.99, with at least £2.50 from each purchase going towards Comic Relief.

Rose is supporting Red Nose Day 2022 by wearing a t-shirt from the incredible collection of chari-tees, which features designs from 11 awesome artists, available in-store and online at tkmaxx.com to raise money for Comic Relief.

