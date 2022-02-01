Rose Ayling-Ellis makes honest remark about 'crazy' Strictly experience

Rose Ayling-Ellis has reflected on her "crazy" Strictly Come Dancing experience as she continues to wow crowds across the UK on the live tour with dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

On Monday, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a series of fun behind-the-scenes snaps from the tour featuring her castmates.

"I do sometimes forget what city I am in while I'm on tour!" she wrote. "Honestly this tour made me very thankful for all the love and support from lots of people. I am a very lucky person to have this crazy experience." She added: "More behind the scenes photos for you all to enjoy."

Having paid trips to Birmingham, Sheffield and Manchester, there's no stopping Rose. The actress - who made Strictly history by being the first deaf contestant to take part before going on to win - has continued with her winning streak by being crowned champion on most nights.

During a recent chat with Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, both Rose and Giovanni opened up about the foundation of their sizzling chemistry. "It's about respect," the Italian professional dancer explained. "From there you build a friendship, and you have fun."

Despite being on tour, Rose went on to confess she would have agreed to do Strictly for a further ten weeks had the opportunity presented itself. "It's funny, Strictly is so full-on, but when it stops it becomes... boring," she said. "If they'd asked me to do another ten weeks, I'd have said yes."

Asked whether she will continue to dance in the future, Rose answered: "I hope so. I have to work out how, but I love it so much I don't want to stop."

