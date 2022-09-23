Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice undeniably share a close bond, having won the nation's hearts with their iconic silent dancer routine last year. With the new series set to kick off on Friday, we take a look at Rose and Giovanni's friendship after they made Strictly history when they lifted the glitterball trophy in December 2021.

Over the past year, Rose, 27, and Giovanni, 32, have proved their friendship is unbreakable. They often get candid about their fondness for each other during interviews and keep fans entertained with their backstage antics on social media.

Here at HELLO!, we previously chatted to body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, about their wonderful friendship and why the public love them so much.

"What you see is very much what you get with Rose and I believe that's why the public have taken her into their hearts," he explained in January. "Her relationship with Giovanni appears to be just as strong as it was when they were competing on Strictly."

Discussing their platonic relationship, Darren explained how Rose particularly holds a "deep affection" for Giovanni. "They have just about the deepest level of rapport you can get as friends," he said.

The duo are currently on the Strictly live tour

"You may have noticed the way the pair look at each other when performing together - this intense stare, which is a common occurrence, could set paper alight and it's clear the chemistry between the two is purely electric.

"It's clear that Rose holds a deep affection and has a lot of respect for Giovanni, who has become a very close friend to her."

Asked about their eye contact during intense dance routines, Darren revealed how the pair are prone to naturally mirror each other. "The pair often share extended periods of eye contact - more than five seconds, adopt similar postures and mirror each other's gestures," he added.

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

"Either with their faces, hands or body position, and the way they allow each other within their own proximal zones nods to the bond they share.

"It's these non-verbal signs that tell me the feelings of friendship and gratitude they have for one another are equally reciprocated."

Their win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community. This year, the nationwide tour had a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making it the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

