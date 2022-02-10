Bob Saget's family have spoken out following the confirmation of the cause of his death.

Full House star Bob was found dead on January 9th at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 66 years old.

In a statement, his heartbroken loved one confirmed the coroner’s findings. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said on Wednesday.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Bob Saget was just 66 when he passed away

Acknowledging the huge outpouring of love and support they had received from fans and friends following Bob’s untimely death, they added: "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

He posted on Instagram on the night before his death

The night before his death, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in Jacksonville. Bob later shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the "really nice audience," adding, "Lots of positivity".

Bob left behind his heartbroken wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters – Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer, who he shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Bob with his wife Kelly and daughter Lara (left)

Following his passing, Kelly – who married Bob in 2018 – paid an emotional tribute to her husband. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time," she wrote.

"But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever.

Kelly paid a loving tribute to her late husband

"I got to the be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to love you."

