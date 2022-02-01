Model and influencer Cristina 'Vita' Aranda shot dead in front of estranged footballer husband Soccer star Ivan Torres has posted on Instagram

Fans are mourning the death of model and social media influencer Cristina 'Vita' Aranda, who has been tragically killed while attending a music festival in Paraguay.

The incident occurred at the José Asunción Flores amphitheater on Sunday night, when a musical show called Ja'umina Fest was taking place, attended by thousands of people.

Cristina 'Vita' Aranda has been tragically killed at 29

Vita – a mother of three – was one of the casualties; she was transferred to hospital but passed away a short time later. In total, two people are thought to have died and at least four more were injured.

The 29-year-old found fame in Paraguay after appearing on TV show Calle 7. She then launched a career as a model, entrepreneur, and influencer.

The star was married to footballer Ivan Torres

She had been married to Paraguayan pro footballer Ivan Torres, 30. The couple shared three children but had been in divorce proceedings since last December. He was also at the festival but was not injured.

Taking to Instagram on Monday in memory of his estranged wife, Ivan wrote: "One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers." He then invited fans to say "their last goodbye" to her by paying their respects at a funeral home in Asunción, Paraguay.

The couple shared three children together

"Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends," he continued. "We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

Director of the Cordillera police department Benicio Ramírez told reporters that authorities presume Vita was not the target of the shooting, saying, "The lady was [nearby] waiting for her husband," according to a translation from the BBC report.

Ivan has posted a tribute to Vita online

Vita's social networks were filled with messages of condolences: "We will miss you Vita, may you rest in peace," wrote one of her devastated followers.

