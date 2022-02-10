GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram The GMA star is due for some resting days ahead

Amy Robach is exhaling a sigh of relief. The Good Morning America host marked her first step towards recovery after a recent painful injury with a celebratory post on Instagram.

The star's latest selfie is from a gym, featuring Amy walking for the first time – slowly – on a treadmill after a "wicked calf strain." She explained she injured herself last week after jumping for her toddler.

While Amy said she's "never been happier" to be able to walk again, she admitted it is not quite the workout she is used to nor where she hopes to be in her recovery.

The television host also shared a video of her on the treadmill, which she adorned with a gif that read "taking it slow."

"Still days away from a run," said Amy, explaining that for now, the most she has been able to do is one and a half miles at a 2.2 pace. Some however were still impressed with that, mainly new The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, who cheekily commented: "So you're saying that you're walking at my jogging pace. Great."

The star shared her promising health update with a gym selfie

Amy's comment section was inundated with well wishes and recommendations for a speedy recovery. "AJ is always on the go!" commented one fan, while another gave her words of encouragement amid the influx of suggestions, writing: "You're moving, that's important!"

The unfortunate injury came just as the mom-of-two concluded her lengthy birthday celebrations. Amy, who just turned 49, unknowingly foreshadowed the more calming days ahead in her Instagram post prior to the gym selfie.

Amy celebrated her 49th birthday with a big group of friends

In a picture of her and her best friends, she wrote in the caption: "Thanks for the birthday finale – now this 49 year old needs some rest!!! (Let's see how long that lasts)."

Amy is definitely getting some much needed rest now, but with her clear determination on the treadmill, she'll certainly be back to running in no time.

