Amy Robach looks sensational as she takes to the stage in new birthday photos The GMA star just turned 49

Amy Robach was able to enjoy all kinds of activities on her birthday this past weekend, but saved showing off the best for last.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to post pictures from another ripper of a celebration she had, attending a The Fresh Kids of Bel Air concert in New York.

She shared two photos, one of which involved her posing with her group of friends, including co-star TJ Holmes, and her husband Andrew Shue.

In the main picture, however, Amy had hopped on to the stage with her husband and the band and completely got into the mood of the show.

She'd taken off the sweater from the previous picture to reveal a crop-top that showed off her insanely sculpted abs, pairing it with black skinny pants and knee-high boots.

"I get so shy on my bday [laughing emoji] Thanks @freshkidsofbelair and @lprnyc for these fun pics and an incredible night of 90s reminiscing," she captioned her post.

Amy displayed her toned figure while on-stage during her birthday celebration

Fans immediately started raving over the photos, with many wishing Amy a happy birthday, and one commenting: "Great picture Amy glad you enjoyed."

Another wrote: "You don't look shy there showing off those abs," with a third also saying: "Go Amy go Amy. Love this post."

The TV personality turned 49 on Sunday and was honored by several of her friends and co-stars, and she shared a compilation of pictures from her celebration with loved ones.

Surrounded by boundless snow at their palatial New York home, Amy was joined by many of her friends and her two daughters Ava and Annie.

The GMA star paid tribute to everyone who'd made her birthday special

She added a caption that read: "Anyone who knows me knows I celebrate every day and I love to honor birthdays - how lucky are we all to be alive - I got another weekend full of love - couldn't highlight it all here- and there are so many other people I will see this week - but what a moment to recognize who we love and how we live!!

"Here's to 49!"

