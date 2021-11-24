David Muir shares Thanksgiving plans and the back-up involving his famous friend Friends at the ready with turkeys

David Muir is taking on Thanksgiving full throttle this year, but as always, the television reporter has other options at the ready.

In his latest TV appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Good Morning America star shared what this year's holiday will look like.

"We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook," leaving hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa impressed.

However, he also mentioned that he had a plan B prepared which involved his close friend Kelly, saying: "Now Kelly has offered to be the back-up plan."

Ryan agreed with his choice, adding: "She's a good back-up plan," as David hilariously continued: "I have not mentioned that to the family because they'll just go straight to plan B!"

Kelly gave her own two cents on the proposal, saying: "Plan B is totally catered, because I have no time this year. I'm not even messing around. I'm not even pretending to bake a pie."

David opened up about his Thanksgiving and having Kelly as a back-up plan

David continued by mentioning that he would cook everything, including an acorn squash dish he learned from Martha Stewart recipes on YouTube.

The ABC News journalist shared a heartwarming tribute to his friend ahead of his appearance on the show, posting on his Instagram Stories a shot of them with their backs turned to the camera as they walked arm in arm, writing: "Gratitude. Talking Thanksgiving w @kellyripa @ryanseacrest @livekellyandryan today."

David opened up about what it was like to be off-duty on the holiday, saying that his job often made it unpredictable, which Kelly revealed once affected their vacation plans.

She shared to Ryan's amusement that she and her family were waiting at the airport for David, and they suddenly spotted him on TV delivering the news.

The TV anchor paid tribute to his friend ahead of his Live appearance

All did end well for the group, though, as the World News Tonight star said that the studio rushed him back to the airport and he even managed to board the flight before Kelly and her family did.

