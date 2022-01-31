David Muir receives best reaction from co-stars as he surprises with new family photo The ABC star lives in New York

David Muir is embracing the snow in New York City right now, and is using the scenic backdrop to create some lovely memories too.

The World News Tonight star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare photo of his beloved pet dog Axel relaxing in the snow, dressed in a camouflage body suit to keep him warm.

"if you don’t see me, it's because I have on my camo," he captioned the image.

David's fellow TV host were quick to respond to the cute picture, with Cecilia Vega commenting with a series of fire emojis, while his World News Tonight co-star Martha Raddatz wrote: "I especially love this." ABC journalist Deborah Roberts added a wink emoji.

While David is relatively private about his home life, Axel is no stranger to the spotlight and often appears in photos posted by the journalist on Instagram.

Along with pictures of Axel, David uses his social media platform to shine the light on important issues, and pay tribute to loved ones.

David Muir shared an adorable photo of his pet dog Axel

He recently shared a very rare photo of his sister Rebecca on her birthday, whom he is incredibly close to.

The star has a celebrated career and knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

David has a legion of fans

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

