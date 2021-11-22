David Muir pays heartwarming tribute to Kelly Ripa ahead of Live appearance That's what friends are for

David Muir had fans delighted with his latest social media post, as he took to sharing a personal and heartfelt tribute to a friend.

The Good Morning America anchor posted a throwback shot of himself with close friend and fellow TV personality Kelly Ripa.

The shot showed both of them with their backs turned to the camera as they walked arm in arm, and he wrote on the picture: "Gratitude. Talking Thanksgiving w @kellyripa @ryanseacrest @livekellyandryan today."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

David made an appearance as a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan as he sat down to talk about his plans for Thanksgiving with Kelly and Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly has previously opened up about the first time she saw David on TV and revealed the hilarious way she reached out to him.

Speaking to her co-host on Live, she said: "I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all.

"I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email - which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news - and I wrote: "Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing."

David paid tribute to Kelly with a heartfelt throwback

The two even relived some of the fun moments they've shared together during their chat on the latest episode of Live.

David opened up about what it was like to vacation during Thanksgiving, saying that his job often made it unpredictable.

The ABC news anchor would be required to drop his plans and rush to the studio if breaking news was on the horizon, which Kelly revealed once affected their vacation plans.

She shared to Ryan's amusement that she and her family were waiting at the airport for David, and they suddenly spotted him on TV delivering the news.

The ABC anchor was a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan

All did end well for the group, though, as the World News Tonight star said that the studio rushed him back to the airport and he even managed to board the flight before Kelly and her family did.

