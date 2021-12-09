David Muir teases a sweet holiday romance - but it's not what you think Who is it?

David Muir is notoriously private about his personal life but this holiday season might just bring a little romance!

The World News Tonight anchor hinted at a cute coupling but unfortunately, it's for his beloved pet pooch, Axel, rather than for himself.

David took to Instagram to comment on his friend, Kelly Ripa's, post in which her female dogs, Chewie and Luna, were sitting under the Christmas tree.

The 20/20 host weighed in on the snapshot and put in a good word for his gundog when he wrote: "Axel wants in." Her fans loved the cute but simple interaction and it quickly garnered plenty of likes.

It wouldn't be surprising if David were to join Kelly for some festive fun over the holidays.

He has a close bond with Kelly, her husband, Mark Consuelos and their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael too.

While Kelly and David's best buddy status is purely platonic, it's evident their friendship is stronger than ever and whether it's a special birthday celebration or an award ceremony date, the cute couple are there to support one another.

David thought his dog Axel might like some female companionship with Kelly's dogs

Kelly has previously opened up about the first time she saw David on TV and revealed the hilarious way she reached out to him.

Speaking to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on Live, she said: "I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all.

David adores his dog Axel

"I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email - which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news - and I wrote: 'Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing. I had the volume down.'"

Kelly's bold move may have sparked the friendship which they've nurtured over the years and may just pass down to their dogs!

