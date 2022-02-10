Tom Brady jokes about his parenting skills with fans as he retires from NFL Tom has retired after 22 years

Tom Brady has joked about his parenting skills after a fan quipped that they were no longer the MVP of parenting with Tom in the game.

The fan took to social media to share a snap of their tee that had a picture of Tom's seven Super Bowl championship rings and the words 'The Tom Brady of Parenting' written above them. "How do I tell my kid I'm no longer the Tom Brady of Parenting now that @TomBrady is the Tom Brady of Parenting?" the tweet said.

However, Tom was quick to respond and poke fun at his own parenting skills; he is a father of three, welcoming nine-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with wife Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Nope you're safe," Tom shared. "I'm parenting at a JV freshman backup quarterback level. Working on it though."

Tom retired after an incredible 22-year career that saw him win seven Super Bowls with two teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has made veiled references to his future in recent interviews, admitting that his wife Gisele Bundchen had given up a lot for him to focus on his career.

Tom is dad to two children

In his statement, he thanked his family and wie Gisele for being his "inspiration". The star wrote: "And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

Tom was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and played back-up for two years. However he took over from the Patriots' quarterback, Drew Bledsoe in 2002 when Bledsoe was hit with an injury.

Tom and Gisele have two children together

That year he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win. Tom went on to win five more Super Bowls with the team, before leaving the Patriots in a shock announcement where he confirmed he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-season contract.

He won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the team that same year.

