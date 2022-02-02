Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan shares unexpected tribute following his retirement news The former couple share a son together

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in a heartfelt statement which he dedicated to his family, and they have reacted, including his ex and mother of his eldest son, Bridget Moynahan.

MORE: Tom Brady makes nine-year-old fan who beat cancer cry with incredible gesture

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who dated the quarterback for three years until 2006, shared a picture of Tom on the field and wrote: "So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady and family visit Walt Disney World Resort

Fans went wild for the message, with many labelling her a "great mom".

MORE: Gisele leaves fans seeing double as she poses poolside with sisters in matching bikinis

MORE: Gisele marks son's birthday with beautiful message

"Your devotion to your son’s happiness and leading by example in always cheering on his dad are really beautiful," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Bridget, you are a co-parenting inspiration to so many. Cheers to your class, and focusing on what’s most important- family, no matter how it looks!"

The couple dated for three years until their split in 2006

A third remarked: "You are a class act. In the day of battling ex's, you are a role model to follow."

Bridget and Tom dated from 2004 until 2006, and shortly after their split the star confirmed she was expecting Tom's baby. Son John Edward Thomas arrived in August 2007 and the former couple have remained on excellent terms for the sake of their family.

Tom and wife Gisele Bundchen had been together for two months when Bridget's pregnancy was announced. The supermodel later told CBS This Morning: "It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens.

Tom poising with his wife Gisele and his three children

"So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"

However, the couple later married in 2009 and have since welcomed two children together, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight.